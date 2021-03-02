Vanguard Logo

Just in: Buhari bans mining activities in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Katsina, December 18th, 2020. PHOTO Bayo Omoboriowo

The Federal Government has announced a complete ban on mining activities in Zamfara, declaring the state as “no fly zone’’.

The National Security Adviser (NSO), retired Maj. -Gen. Babagana Monguno, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared “a no fly zone’’ with immediate effect.

According to the NSO, the president also directed security officials to apprehend all those causing problems for innocent citizens not only in Zamfara but across the country.

He said already some of the trouble-makers had been placed under surveillance by the intelligence agencies. (NAN)

