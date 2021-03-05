Jonathan felicitates Obasanjo on his 84th birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated ex-President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Dr Jonathan described Chief Obasanjo as a sincere patriot and thanked God for his life and all the great things he has achieved.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, former President Jonathan said:

“As you mark this occasion of your 84th birthday, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for a fulfilling and highly eventful life.

“You are a sincere patriot who has sacrificed so much for the growth and development of our dear country. Your leadership both as a military Head of State and President at different periods produced landmark achievements in uniting and deepening the bond that holds together our diverse country.

“Baba, you are a great African who has contributed so much to the consolidation of laudable regional and sub-regional initiatives on the continent. You will continue to remain relevant in the task of nation-building, especially in this period when the peace and stability in many African nations are greatly challenged.

“We pray to God to protect and strengthen you to enable you to continue to lend your experience and wisdom to the development impetus of our dear country, Nigeria.”

