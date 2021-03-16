Johnnie Walker hosts 2021 World Class Nigeria Bartending Finale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Johnnie Walker hosted the finale of its National Bartender Competition- “World Class” last Friday, 13th of March, 2021 in Lagos in a 4-day cocktail week event, showcasing the amazing flavours of the finest of Diageo Premium spirits.

In its second edition, the bartending competition saw hundreds of talented bartenders from across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja slug it out for a chance to make it to the top finals for Nigeria. After the preliminaries, four regional finalists emerged; Mr Seth Awesome Jhan, Mr Babalola Temitope Gideon, Mr Aliyu Abdullah and Mr Adama Augustine. These four bartenders went on to compete for the position of the World Class Nigeria Bartender of the Year title over the weekend.

Finalists were awarded points based on dexterity, creativity, and quality of cocktails by a distinguished panel of judges including Ms Lara Rawa, Mr Oyindamola de-Medeiros, Mr Ali Mattar, Ms Jenny Ademola, Ms Lola Pedro and Chef Benedict. Each bartender showcased their personality and expressed themselves through their signature cocktail serves. In the end, Mr Seth Awesome Jhan emerged winner of World Class Nigeria Finale, 2021.

Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager International Premium Spirits, Guinness Nigeria, stated: “This has been an amazing experience, we are proud to showcase and celebrate the very best of cocktail culture and the bartenders who make it happen. Expect to see the pinnacle of bar-tending innovations, inspiring new trends which will set the future of cocktails for months and years to come.”

“It’s been an exceptional and inspiring journey. We can’t wait for the global finals in Madrid happening on the 5th-8th of July this year where Mr Seth will put Nigeria on the map for our diverse and innovative drinks culture” Ope Makinwa, National Sales Reserve Manager stated.

As the biggest bartending stage worldwide, World-Class aims to give Nigerians an opportunity to showcase their skills on a grand stage and reshape the culture of drinking. Mr Seth Awesome Jhan will contest at the global World Class 2021 bartender competition in Madrid, Spain, this July.

Vanguard News Nigeria

