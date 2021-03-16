John Olusegun Odubela (SAN) is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

Mr Odubela, Partner and Head of Chambers at Rickey Tarfa & Co, died in the late hours of Monday after an illness.

He was aged 55.

Odubela, a native of Ikenne in Remo, Ogun State, was a former Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology between 2011 and 2015 during Senator Ibikunle Amosun administration. The law firm announced the death this morning in a statement issued by its Partner and Deputy Head of Chambers at Rickey Tarfa & Co, Mr Olusegun O. Jolaawo SAN.

It reads: “With a deep sense of loss we regret to announce the death of our dear Partner, Colleague, Friend and Head of Chambers Mr John Olusegun Odubela SAN which sad event occurred in the late hours of Monday 15th March 2021 after a very brief illness.

“Burial arrangements will be as announced by his family.”May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen.”

The late Odubela was born on May 5, 1965.

He studied Law at the Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, after his graduation in 1989, attended the Law School and was called to the Bar in 1990. Odubela obtained a masters of Law degree from the University of Lagos Unilag, in 1995.

He is a member of the International Bar Association and Nigerian Bar Association.

He joined Ricky and I joined Rickey Tarfa & Co, during his National Youth Service Corp programme in the former Gongola State and rose to become a partner in the firm.

