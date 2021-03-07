Jan Blachowicz defeats Israel ‘Style Bender’ Adesanya

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya has lost his first UFC fight to Jan Blachowicz through a unanimous decision.

Blachowicz retains his title as Light heavyweight champion.

Adesanya was unbeaten in his previous 20 fights and it would be interesting to see how he picks it up from here.

“It didn’t go the way I wanted, but dare to be great,” Adesanya said in his interview with ESPN after his defeat.

The UFC Middleweight champion explained that he didn’t get somethings right in that fight but would have to watch the clips again.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: