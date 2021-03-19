Jairo Escobar gives tips on starting YouTube Channels

Kindly Share This Story:

Jairo Escobar, the most viewed Latino YouTuber based out of Toronto has successfully created a wave of Latino YouTubers in Toronto by showing them how to become famous on this platform.

Through him, hundreds of Latinos in Toronto run their own YouTube channels and have thousands of subscribers.

Escobar while advising anyone who plans to start a YouTube career listed tips to be successful.

He said the first step is to make videos on a single topic or keyword, suggesting that one can make videos surrounding a specific topic.

“Of course, you can upload various videos on your channel, but make sure you don’t mix them on a single video,” he said.

According to him, Escobar makes tag videos, challenges, and comedic vlogs on his YouTube channel.

He said, “Engage with your audience

Merely uploading videos isn’t enough. Interacting with your audience is crucial to building your subscriber base. And for that, you need to encourage your audience to like, share, and comment on your videos. YouTube rewards channels that promote audience engagement, including likes, watch time, time spent on the channel, and most importantly, comments.

The third tip is to get your channel branded. Your content may be one of the best on YouTube but is your channel visually appealing?

“Consider your YouTube channel as your store. People may not want to enter your store if it doesn’t look good from the outside. This is where channel branding becomes crucial. Many Latino YouTubers are following this tip and becoming highly popular within a few months.

Branding helps to differentiate your channel from other similar channels. In addition to channel branding, you should also pay attention to adding custom URLs on your channel’s header. Don’t forget to write a small but peppy bio about yourself and the type of videos you make.

“Promote your videos on your social media profiles. This is the easiest and most organic way to generate a massive number of subscribers. Share your videos on your social media profiles and also DM the links to your friends and followers. Ask them to share their feedback about the video and also like and subscribe to your channel. You cannot expect your entire friend-list to become your subscribers overnight, but even a few can start a wave that can turn into a tsunami sooner or later.”

