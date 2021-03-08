International Women’s Day: NYC tasks FG on 35% Affirmative Action

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has called on the Federal Government to implement the 35 percent affirmative action, where women’s representation in power and decision-making will be enhanced.

Blessing Akinlosotu, President of the Congress, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja as the world marked the 2021 International Women’s Day.

According to him, the Federal Government must expedite action on the involvement of more women in all governance processes to tap their enormous potentials for national development.

Akinlosotu also advocated for gender equality which, according to him, prevents violence against women and girls and paves the way for economic prosperity

Lauding President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has given women in the country, NYC urged him to encourage more women to participate in politics.

Akinsolotu said, “The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, congratulates women on this special occasion of their international day celebration. Many Nigerian women have excelled in their chosen fields of endeavour. The new Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, are two shining examples.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has given to Nigerian women. However, we want to see more women either elected or appointed into more sensitive positions in government.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to encourage more women to take part in politics by ensuring the 35 percent affirmative action is applied at all levels.”

