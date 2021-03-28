INSECURITY: Tinker with security architecture, State Assembly Speakers tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…advocate for community policing

…tell State Assemblies to pass funds mgt bill

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, weekend, decried the spate of insecurity in the country and called on the Federal Government to tinker with the security architecture in the country to reflect the demographic reality of Nigeria.

While commending the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the Country, the Speakers in a Communique it issued at the end of its General meeting held in Bauchi, advocated for Community Policing as a way out of the problems.

In the Communique signed by its National Chairman, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, the Conference resolved; “That all the State Houses of Assembly should ensure to pass the Funds Management Bill in their respective State Houses of Assembly for effective implementation of the Financial Autonomy for the State legislature and Judiciary.

“The Conference decries the spate of insecurity in the country, and while commending the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the country, the Conference calls on the Federal Government to tinker with the security architecture in the country to reflect the demographic reality of our country. In other words, the Conference advocates for Community Policing as a way out of the problems.

“The Conference appeals to PASAN to exercise restraint on its struggle. Meanwhile, Committee has been set up to engage the Association with a view to resolving the ging issues that led to the industrial action”, disclosing that 30 States were represented at the meeting.

Also read:

“The Conference set up the Constitutional Review Committee. The Terms of Reference of the Committee include; articulating and submission of the inputs of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Conference expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his warm reception extended to the Members of the Conference during their stay”.

Meanwhile, the technical session was attended by the Rt Hon Speakers, one Hon Member each from State Houses of Assembly, and the Clerks of the Assemblies Presentations were made by three Resource persons on relevant topics. The General Meeting of the Conference was exclusive to the Rt Hon Speakers only or their representatives (the Deputy Speakers).

Speaking on the sidelines of the Conference, the Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori commended members for attending the meeting enmass.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly reiterated the commitment of the conference to the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: