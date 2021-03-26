Insecurity: Reps ask FG to erect perimeter at NICT, Edo State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Federal Ministry of Education to erect a perimeter fence around the National Institute of Construction and Management (NICT) Uromi, Edo State.

The House said the call was necessary because of the wave of insecurity which had led to many school abductions by armed bandits recently.

Considering a motion sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun at the plenary, the House said apprehensive security situation in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension of utmost urgent national concern.

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The National Assembly is empowered to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation or any part thereof as enshrined in Section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“On 10 March 2021, a group of armed bandits stormed the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICT) Uromi, Edo State, and kidnapped a staff and two students of the Institute.

“Lack of a perimeter fence around the school premises enabled the bandits to gain unhindered access into the Institute.

Adopting the motion, mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to liaise with the ministry to achieve the purpose.

Vanguard News Nigeria

