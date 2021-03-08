Infrastructures delivery: Wike has justified Rivers peoples mandate – Reps Dekor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FEDERAL lawmaker, Dumnamene Dekor says Governor Nyesom Wike has justified every vote given him to govern Rivers state by the people with the quality of major infrastructures he is delivering in return.

Dekor, member representing Gokana/Khana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, reflecting on ongoing round of projects commissioning by the Rivers State Government further said Wike is fast driving the state capital, Port Harcourt into the league of world class cities.

He said, “Governor Wike continues to make us proud. He has justified every vote given him and we urge him to keep up the tempo. Whatever he does politically, he should rest assured that I and my constituents will always stand by him.

“The Governor has turned Port Harcourt, the Garden City into a world class city. By the time ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ completes his developmental plans for Port Harcourt, the state capital would truly become a model for city development in Nigeria”

He expressed delight at the policies and programmes of the Wike’s administration, assuring that the governor will continue to enjoy unflinching support from members of his constituency.

Dekor urged Rivers people, especially residents of Port Harcourt to reciprocate the gesture from the Governor by ensuring that the critical projects being delivered are jealously preserved.

#

Kindly Share This Story: