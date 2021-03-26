INEC reassures on hitch free conduct of Abia by-election

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured on hitch free conduct of Saturday’s Aba North/South federal constituency by-election in Abia.

Dr Joseph Iloh, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said this when he spoke with Newsmen in Umuahia on Friday.

He said that the commission was fully prepared for the conduct of the election across the 609 Polling Units in the two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the constituency.

“We have taken possession of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials and we have started deployment.

“We promise that we will take our materials to all the Polling Units tomorrow (Saturday) by 8 a.m., and voting starts by 8:30a.m. and stops by 2:30p.m.

“We are appealing to everyone who wants to vote to come out, enter the polling booth early enough to enable him cast his vote.

“We are expecting everyone to please give us maximum co-operation,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Achibie, Head of Department, Voter Education, said that the office was fully prepared, while appealing to politicians and voters to behave well and orderly.

“We have done the awareness, and voter publicity. We have met with the stakeholders and the candidates have signed peace accord.

“We are COVID-19 compliant because we are supplying the voters with sanitisers and facemasks,” he said.

Six political parties including Action Alliance(AA), All Progressives Congress (APC),All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),Allied People’s Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will feature in the election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

