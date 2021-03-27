Indigeneship: Ibrahim Taofeek is bona fide member of Gbajumo dynasty of Lagos — Family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Gbajumo dynasty has denied a recent post making rounds on social media, alleging that Professor Mohammed Taofeek Olalekan Ibrahim is not from Lagos state and a member of the Gbajumo dynasty.

The Gbajumo family made this known in a statement signed by Engr Mutiu Gbajumo and Alhaja Muibat Ajala, obtained by VANGUARD on Saturday.

According to the duo, a controversy thrown on the social media by a social critic Abisoye Oshodi, where he proclaimed that Prof. Ibrahim Taofeek is not a Lagosian is misleading and should be ignored by the members of the public.

The statement revealed that Professor Mohammed Taofeek Olalekan Ibrahim’s father was from the Ogabi, Osajobi, Sakariya Aina Gbajumo lineage. Asserting that the Gbajumo dynasty is a major lineage of the Ogabi Branch of the Eletu-Iwashe Chieftaincy Family.

Also read:

Engr Mutiu Gbajumo and Alhaja Muibat Ajala stated, “Our attention has been drawn to a controversy thrown on the social media by a social critic Abisoye Oshodi (IG: @baloguneko)where he proclaimed that Prof. Ibrahim Taofeek is not a Lagosian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, The Gbajumo family wants to state emphatically with every sense of responsibility that Professor Mohammed Taofeek Olalekan Ibrahim MBBS, FWACP, Professor of Public Health, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) and former VC Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin is a bonafide member of the Gbajumo dynasty.

The duo noted that “His father was from the Ogabi, Osajobi, Sakariya Aina Gbajumo lineage. Some members of the family settled at Okeposu in Epe while others returned to Lagos with King Kosoko.

“The Gbajumo dynasty is a major lineage of the Ogabi Branch of the Eletu-Iwashe Chieftaincy Family. One of our Patriarchs- Chief Abubakre Gbajumo was the Eletu-Iwashe of Lagos between 1955 to 1971.”

“We, therefore, want to state that Professor Mohammed Taofeek Olalekan Ibrahim is granted every privilege due to all Lagosians in general and/or be given every opportunity as may be due to all indigenes of Lagos State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: