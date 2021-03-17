Imo elders clash over Uzodimma, Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Imo elders from Owerri zone clashed over the ongoing recovery of alleged stolen properties of Imo people from former governor Rochas Okorocha.

While the elders led by Chief Marcus Onwanibe, in Owerri called on governor Hope Uzodimma not to resort to self-help in the recovery of the said properties and that the matter was still in court.

But from the Owerri zone leaders of Thought, led by Chief Henry Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, ABM Global Service Group, Prince Alex Mbata, had called on Uzodimma to recover their ancestral lands hijacked from them.

Speaking, Onwanibe, said: “Our attention was drawn to a Press Statement purported to have emanated from a meeting of a group that tagged itself, Owerri zone leaders of thought, a few days ago.

“After we had extensively and objectively x-rayed the stand of those who met in the name of “Owerri Zone leaders of thought”, and the current situation in the State, we resolved as follows:

“That, His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma and his government should pursue peace and ensure peace and avoid any action that is capable of disturbing or distorting the peace of the State.

“That, the governor should shun any advice to resort to self-help or unconventional methods in resolving the issues they have with the former governor of the State, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“That, we are aware that matters Concerning Senator Okorocha and the reports of the Panels vis-à-vis the Whitepaper are all pending in various Courts of our land.

“It is therefore very important and advisable to allow the Courts to decide on the issues before them. That is the most Civilized thing to do. Any other approach is self-help and should not be encouraged.

“That, those who think they have any evidence against Okorocha should either apply to the Courts to be joined or appear as witnesses to the matters in question instead of advocating and calling for actions that could throw the State into an unimaginable crisis.”

Earlier, stakeholders from Owerri zone had met and issued a communique to newsmen in Owerri, as signed by top stakeholders among which are Chief Henry Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, ABM Global Service Group, Prince Alex Mbata, as well as lawmakers and traditional rulers.

According to them, “We hereby wholeheartedly, affirm and endorse the resolutions of Imo stakeholders held on Saturday 27, 2021.

“That we are happy with the development progress so far recorded by the administration of governor Hope Uzodimma. Who has in so short time restored the pride of our people?

“By the recovery of the state and indigenous lands illegally hijacked and appropriated by yesterday’s men of power who ruled us wickedly.

“That we support every policy of governor Hope Uzodimma, particularly full implementation of the white paper on lands to recover our common patrimony more so when the land in our state capital is Owerri land acquired by the state government.

“We urge all Owerri people to support and continue in solidarity with governor Hope Uzodimma administration,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

