I’m not crushing on Don Jazzy – Caramel Plugg

For Ogechi Ukonu better known as Caramel Plugg, there’s nothing wrong with starting up a family with her fellow celebrity.

The Nigerian Canada based internet sensation says although she doesn’t have a celebrity crush at the moment, she also doesn’t have any limitations to status when it comes to matters of the heart, “I don’t have a celebrity crush not even Don Jazzy but he is an amazing person! If the one for me is a celebrity, then so be it according to Gods will,” she tells Vanguard News in a phone chat.

Ogechi Ukonu, an Abia State Indigene further states that she’s still young and marriage it not on her mind, she would rather focuse on her studies and career.

“At the moment I’m not in a relationship and starting a family isn’t on my mind right now either. However, when the right time comes, a focused and determined man would be ideal. Someone who’s honest and driven in whatever passion he’s working with. I like men who are open minded and observant. Men are always in my DMs on social media, to be honest. Some in my comments section but I don’t pay attention to any of them unless it’s something I’m looking for or a service I asked for from my story.”

She added, “Right now, I’m currently in my final year of university studying global development and communications, hoping to finish this year 2021.”

Recalling how her brand name, Caramel Plugg came to be, the Content Creator narrated how a conversation with her best friend few years ago gave her a rebirth, “We argued about the colours of our skin as we had similar skin colours. However, she argued that she was caramel and I argued she was brown, so we went in the sun and she saw I was a tone lighter so we agreed I was caramel. The plugg was a bonus.”

Caramel Plugg who has over 600, 000 followers on Instagram and equally a large followership on Twitter says she has already mapped out her plans for the years ahead. “I plan to keep going, expand my business and create more time for myself. There’s also room to make more plans but this is the next move for now,” she said.

