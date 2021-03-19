Ikeja GRA residents cry out over planned demolition without due regard to safety of lives, properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Residents of Peace Court Estate in Ikeja GRA of Lagos State have cried over attempt by officials of the state government to demolish their perimeter fence without due regard to safety of lives and properties of residents.

Following the award of contract by the state government for the repair and rehabilitation of some parts of the GRA, several structures including fences and parts of building along the road have been demolished by officials of Ministry of Planning and Urban Development.

In a letter jointly signed by Chairman of Peace Court Estate, Bate Sule and Vice Chairman, Lawal Pedro, SAN and addressed to the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, the residents stated that the plan to demolish large portions of their perimeter fence without prior provisions for replacement fence or compensation is an infringement on their right.

They also noted that the planned demolition will exposed scores of families living in the estate to security risk. They have therefore appealed to the two commissioners to ensure that a proper procedure that would guarantee safety of lives and properties of the residents in the estate is employed in the execution of the contract

The letter to the two commissioners reads” : On behalf of the sixteen (16) houses residents of Peace Court Estate situate at the corner piece of Sobo Ambiodu Street. GRA lkeja, we are compelled to write you In respect of the above subject.

“We are aware that the Lagos State government awarded a contract for the repairs and rehabilitation of Sobo Arobiodu Street to Slavabogu Nigeria Ltd.

“We have however observed that the official of your ministries and contractors have marked the fences of several houses Including our fence alleged to be on the right of way for demolition, for the purpose of execution of the contract.

“Apart from the fact that the fence of our estate is not on the right of way, there is no provision made for the replacement of fence for the estate or monetary compensation with which the residents can construct a new fence before your officials and contractors embarked on the demolition exercise. Again, it is therefore indisputable that this will be exposing the residents to potential danger and security risk.

“May we advise that you may wish to review the scope of the contract having regard to the cost implications of compensation or damages that the Lagos state government will pay for the demolition of fences and houses, the potential security risk and safety of lives and properties of residents during execution of the contract which may last for over a year.

“We therefore appeal that you use your good office to ensure that a proper procedure that would guarantee safety of lives and properties of the residents is employed in the execution of the contract.”

Image Caption: Some fences in GRA, Ikeja already demolished by the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development yesterday.

