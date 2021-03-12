Ikeja Electric urges Ikorodu communities on steady supply to pay bills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has revealed that some communities in Ikorodu, who are requesting to be disconnected from the services of the DisCo, currently have over 20 hours of power supply per day but have refused to pay their bills on the allegation that they are being overbilled.

The DisCo made this reference while reacting to recent report in the media regarding the 22 Community Development Associations (CDAs) under Ikorodu North Local Community Development Area (LCDA) that reportedly requested the disconnection of the distribution transformer in their communities based on allegations of outrageous billing.

In a statement issued, Ikeja Electric said, “It is important to clear the air and state that the claim by the communities in the news report is erroneous. On the contrary, these communities have been enjoying average of 20 hours of supply daily following the commissioning of the new Fakale-Maya 33kv feeder, which now supplies customers in these communities.

“The new feeder was commissioned to complement the Agbowa Feeder that was, hitherto, supplying this axis including the 22 communities. They currently have steady supply however, apathy towards payment in rife and majority of residents are not paying their bills regularly. Beyond the benefits for both residential and commercial customers, the improved availability has also reduced security threats within the communities,” Ikeja Electric explained.

According to DisCo, the challenge is the poor response to payment of electricity bills in these communities. This is detrimental to the growth of the company and Electricity industry at large.

Ikeja Electric is, once again, appealing to members of the communities with steady supply to pay their bills, while urging customers contesting their bills to address the issues individually by approaching the Undertaking Office with valid proof, in order for proper investigation and fair resolution.

According to IE, the Joint CDA do not possess the capacity to request for the disconnection of every member of their community, because each customer is treated as a separate entity in this context, since some have Prepaid meters while others are post-paid customers.

Ikorodu Business Unit through the Undertaking Office continues to engage the community leaders to advice members of their communities to register for meter under the current National Mass Metering Programme as this will assist on de-escalating billing issues.

