IFMA reaffirms commitment to professionalism in facility mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

ECONOMY

In a bid to strengthen the professional development of facility managers, the International Facility Management Association, IFMA, Nigeria Chapter, has reaffirmed its commitment towards the training of more professionals in the country. This was highlighted during IFMA Council’s courtesy visit to the University of Lagos.

In his speech, Mr. Segun Adebayo President, IFMA Nigeria, noted that the association has taken into cognizance the need to strategically align with other institutions in the areas of capacity building, research and development as well as mentorship and partnership.

He said: “We would want to share practical experiences with the students of the University of Lagos and also organize exchange internships.” He assured the university that the collaborative support will engender more conversations that will lead to maximizing the economy of facility management.

In her response on behalf of the university, Professor Mrs. Modupe Omirin, Head of Department, Estate Management, University of Lagos, said she loved the zeal of the council because IFMA Nigeria Chapter is investing into the future of the country with her various activities. She urged the association to remain a forward thinking advocacy group.

Kindly Share This Story: