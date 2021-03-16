Breaking News
Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad after 5-year gap

2021-03-16
Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden’s squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championships. He was on Tuesday among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo as well as a friendly against Estonia.

He made his intention to return to interational football known in a November 2020 newspaper interview, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

