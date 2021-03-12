Breaking News
Iba Gani Adams reveals secret behind his white attire

On 6:23 pmIn News, Politicsby
Gani Adams led OOC tto coordinate other local security groups to tackle crimes in the region
Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

By Arogbonlo Israel

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has revealed reason for wearing white garments most of the time.

He divulged this information during an exclusive interview with VanguardLive on Friday.

“In 2001, people started telling me to be putting on white and I asked: why should I be wearing white when I have several other garments with multiple colours? Where will I go and put all these clothes?.

“But things were not okay for me because I didn’t change my clothe to white not until 2004/5 when I decided to give a tailor about 30 different materials (all white) to sew for me. This was how I started wearing white,” he said.

Recall Gani Adams was declared Aare Ona Kakanfo on October 14, 2017, and ever since he assumed office, he has been fighting for the freedom of the Yoruba Nation at large.

