IAF declares post assurance brokers ISO 9001:2015 Standard

The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) through DNV-GL, a global certifying body with its headquarters in Norway has declared Post Assurance Brokers Limited an ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The feat was achieved after the accreditation body carried out detailed and transparent audit process on the insurance brokerage firm recently and subsequently certifying it with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015.

According to the International Standards Organization, the ISO 9000 family is the world’s best-known quality management standard for companies and organizations of any size.

The firm which was licensed by the National Insurance Commission to operate as a full-fledged brokerage firm in January 1985 has provided cutting edge insurance services and consultancy to Government and Private Organisations in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Post Assurance Brokers Limited, Mr Lekan Ajisafe explained that the certification is an affirmation of the company’s sustained success through the implementation of quality management system.

According to him, the ISO 9001:2015 authentication typifies what Post Assurance Brokers stand for which is Quality Excellence and Integrity as evidenced in the conduct of our business.

Ajisafe acknowledged that the accreditation has given the organisation the suitable passport for international market after ensuring accuracy in accordance with the precept established by the new revised standard ISO 9001:2015 version.

While describing the ISO 9000:2015 as a universal concept of quality management, the CEO pointed out that the complementary elements in the principle are highly integrated into the fabric of the firm’s operation.

Declaring further, Ajisafe noted that the badge has put Nigerian insurance market on a pedestal; signaling the countries leadership in standards and quality service delivery in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This certification is proof that the firm is internationally recognized for best practices thereby guaranteeing a robust alliance with international insurance companies on capacity building and effective service delivery”, he declared.

The Chief Executive Officer revealed that the strategic priority of the firm is to be consistent in improving the high level structure that will create new opportunities, meet regulatory requirements and help organizations expand into new markets.

Aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, the Standard contributes to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals particularly the goal 1, 9, 12 and 14 which are focused on creating values and building resilient socio-economic investment.

