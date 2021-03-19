I aim to create tension in music industry — Phanda Boyy

Kindly Share This Story:

Godspower Emmanuel whose professional name is Phanda Boyy was signed by IYU Empire Entertainment last year and his music is already grooving dance floors across Nigeria.

His most popular song Yebeko off the ECLIPSE OF THE HEART EP is making the waves with over 250,000 streams on all digital stores, causing feet to stir in dance and charts crack in surprise.

His EP “Eclipse of the Heart” is also generally receiving attention, as feedbacks have been pouring in from Radio Stations, TV Stations and Social Media.

He told newsmen that the major reason aim he is in the music game like a tsunami is to cause positive tension in the industry.

“As a singer and songwriter who watched how choirs do the atmosphere in church different, I knew there was more to just singing. The power to get attention is made only when your delivery is creating tension, and this is why people need to watch out for me.”

Also read:

Like Wizkid and Burna Boy who bagged the Grammy awards recently, Phanda Boyy is optimistic that he will be counted among the top music geniuses and legend in the world and by extension pushing African music into the effervescent gaze of the world.

He said: “I don’t just sing direct. I let my lyrics hit you, I let my outfit get you loving and I also let my presence get you talking.

“These are some of my attributes that can cause a stir in attention and create a big tension.

“Many can also say a lot about how bad it is for good kids to go into our entertainment set. But as for me, I have more reasons beyond what the ladies would want. There would be a good difference between showing love to my female fans and making love to all my female fans.

“If I get the chance I would also do a lot in other aspects of entertainment that will make me a force that cannot be resisted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: