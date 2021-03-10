How the late Dagrin inspired me into doing music – Olared

Kindly Share This Story:

Haven grown up listening to rap songs by Busta Rhymes and Lord of Ajasa; Olalekan Olaniyan otherwise known by his teaming fans as Olared have disclosed that haven been in the music industry for the past 15years, the Late Dagrin rap made him develop more interest in music and gave the easiest way to engage into indigenous rap music.

The Oyo born super star in the making is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Leedcity University, Ibadan.

Olared who recently release a new song titled Money &Swag revealed that the song was composed before the late Dagrin’s death in 2010 but wasn’t fully ready for music as a result of been broke.

READ ALSO:

On inspiration of the song, Olared said ‘ The inspiration of the song came up in 2009 when a girl I was dating then told me I was broke and I need to go fixed my brokenness. That really got me depressed then and I started dreaming of how to make money and have swag with it and then spoil my woman with my money and let her to fill my outstanding swag.

Eventually, the same lady came back to me years back and wanna try to be with me, then I told her I can only marry a virgin lol. I said I can’t marry her because she’s not a virgin and she should also go fixed her virginity too.

Money &Swag is however produced, mixed and mastered by late Dokta Frabz

Kindly Share This Story: