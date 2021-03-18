How police arrested 17 kidnap, robbery suspects in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police command in Sokoto State on Thursday said it arrested no fewer than 17 suspects over armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

Mr Kamaldeen Okunlola, the state Commissioner of Police, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto.

Okunlola said that the command on March 4, arrested one Jabbi Wanto, over criminal conspiracy and kidnapping of two persons in Tamba Garka village of Wurno Local Government Area of the state.

“The people of the village reported that on March 4, at about 3 a.m unknown bandits in large number invaded their houses and kidnapped two persons to unknown destination.

“The villagers mobilised themselves and followed the bandits where the victims were rescued and Wanto was arrested, who during investigation confessed to have conspired with one Dari Digyal and Umaru Laka both of Wurno LGA, and now at large,” he said.

The police boss also said the command arrested Abubakar Altine and Dogo Buzu over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide and kidnapping in Saketa village of Bodinga Local Government Area.

He said that the combined team of detectives in the command had recovered one AK47 rifle and two magazines from the suspects, while the kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families.

“The command had arrested one Abubakar Yusuf, who threatened one Shamsu Goronyo to produce money or else they will kill him or kidnap one of his family members.

“Also arrested was one Abdullahi Mode, who was reported to have led unknown bandits to invade a house in Tangaza Local Government Area, beat the resident and dispossessed him of N500,000.

“The command had also arrested Umaru Buda and Bello Bameri over an attacked by group of armed bandits at Gidan Buwai village in Rabah LGA, where the villagers and police officers attacked the bandits, killed three and recovered one AK47 rifle with four rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Okunlola further disclosed that the police had arrested no fewer than eight members of a suspected syndicate of handset snatchers, who took advantage of recent Maulud celebration to snatch 24 different handsets from some members of the public that came for the celebration.

The Police commissioner said that all the suspects will be charged to court according to law, while calling on residents for maximum support to aid security agencies in addressing all criminal challenges.

“We cannot do it alone, people must not neglect what is happening around them. We need credible information on the activities of these blood sucking elements to enable the police serve the public better,” he appealed. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: