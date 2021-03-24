How man allegedly killed wife in Ondo — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A five-year-old primary school pupil (name withheld) has narrated how her father (name withheld) strangled her mother, Wayesola, in her sleep in Ondo town, Ondo State over a minor disagreement.

She told police detectives that when she woke up around 5 am to answer the call of nature, she saw her father on the bed turning her mother’s neck.

She said: “My mother was struggling to free herself from the grip of my father but she was overpowered.”

Police detectives told Vanguard that the daughter of the deceased, who witnessed how her mother was murdered, gave evidence against her father, hence his arrest by police for further interrogation.

The ugly incident occurred at Salvation Army Street, OdojÍmu, Ondo town.

Reports had it that the couple had a disagreement, which resulted in a shouting match the night preceding her murder.

According to the police source, the daughter of the deceased said her father threatened to kill her when she made an attempt to raise alarm and wanted to run out of the room to seek the help of their neighbours.

The source said: “The little girl said she later saw her mother’s lifelessly body beside her father on the bed and their neighbours came into the room and covered her with clothing.”

The police source said it was the neighbours that alerted the deceased brother on phone.

It said: “The neighbours locked up the man and the lifeless body of his wife inside the room so that he won’t escape. lt was the deceased brother, who went to Enuowa police station in Ondo town to report the incident.”

Contacted, the image-maker of the state Police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro confirmed the murder, saying the matter had been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

According to him, the suspect would be charged for murder after the completion of the investigation.

