How Joseph Ayoub is making his mark in the floral industry

Fresh roses can last for up to a week. They not only start losing their color and freshness from the fourth day, but their fragrance also fades away. While you may consider roses as your go-to gift for your partner, you also need to think that the gift won’t last long either. But suppose you could make fresh roses last longer say up to five years? That would make them worth every penny you spend, right? Well, Joseph Ayoub, founder of Dose of Roses has turned this dream into reality.

Dose of Roses provides luxury rose arrangements that include rose bears, galaxy roses, timeless roses, and 24K gold-dipped roses. Whether it’s your anniversary or their birthday, you can turn to Dose of Roses to surprise them with real roses that can last several years.

The secret of timeless roses

It doesn’t matter whether you gift roses to your parents, partner, or loved one. Everyone appreciates a bouquet of roses, especially when they have rich, vibrant colors and smell good. Joseph came up with a unique process to keep real roses fresh for up to five years along with an everlasting fragrance without water or maintenance needed.

In the Ecuadorian treatment lab of Dose of Roses, workers first dehydrate the rose with a non-toxic proprietary chemical that causes the rose to lose its natural color, followed by treating them with natural oils and both non-toxic and non-allergenic wax. This ensures the long life of the now preserved rose. After that, they soak the roses in dye to make them look any color they want.

This brings the question of whether the fragrance would last that long or not. It would for at least a few months before you can spray them again with our fragrance. These roses get their scent from natural oils and ingredients mixed the same way found in the fragrance you wear. They get trapped during the treatment process, thus retaining their smell for months.

Maintaining timeless roses

Ayoub spent a lot of time to ensure that his customers didn’t have to take care of the roses every day. He wanted the roses to last on their capabilities. Most people think that if roses last for so many years, they would need to spend time maintaining them every day. Joseph assures that you would not have to do anything as such.

He says, “Our roses require no water or maintenance.

Our dehydration process involving treating the roses with our proprietary wax preserves the flowers at their peak beauty. You don’t need to water them at all. If you see a layer of dust, just wipe it off with a duster or soft cloth. Also, make sure you keep the roses in a place where they don’t get direct sunlight so they can last as long as up to 5 years.

It’s hard to believe that roses can last for so many years. But that’s what makes Dose of Roses stand out from the traditional florist. The innovation and attention to detail attract customers so that even celebrities prefer to order from Dose of Roses. And it all started with an initiative from Joseph to provide its customers a unique Valentine’s Day gift.

