How I got a better perspective on making Music – DJ Barbie

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Chizoba Barbie Madu, professionally known as Dj Barbie, has disclosed how she got a better perspective on making music.

DJ Barbie takes on music-making as an additional form of art combining with her talented prowess in the area of disk jockey.

The talented Dj takes on music as well with her debut single featuring one of Africa’s most prominent singer, Harry song on a song titled “forever “ Of course the buzz around such a step have not gone unnoticed.

Drawing the attention of the media across the country and on a few occasions comparison have been made by fans.

According to the Dj based in Lagos, “Being a DJ gave me a better perspective on making music.”

She sits as one of the notable female DJs in Nigeria.

The disc jokey also turned musician has said that her ability to be a better Dj has helped trained her in the part of making music.

DJ Barbie’s new and debut single featuring Harrysong, on a song titled forever is a testament to her statement on being better at making music.

Forever by DJ Barbie featuring Harry song is currently available on all social media platforms, music stores.

