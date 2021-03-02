How Donovan Ruffin scaled his company and his mindset

Kindly Share This Story:

Motivational speaker and real estate investor Donovan Ruffin have successfully navigated the start of two incredibly successful companies and shows no signs of slowing down.

Ruffin’s growth can be attributed to his ability to overcome the two greatest obstacles that business owners face. “Some of the biggest challenges in business is; money and people.

Learning how to raise private capital makes a significant difference in the ability to scale, but is one of the most difficult. Along with growing a strong team of people around you. Developing people is never an easy task, but extremely necessary with growth.”Ruffin can tackle these obstacles due to his experience. Right out of high school Ruffin decided to get into the business of business.

“I graduated and immediately got into sales where I found my passion for business. 2 years later at 20 years old I started my own marketing company with my former boss who became my business partner. We focused on direct marketing for Fortune 100 companies nationwide. We scaled the company to a multi-million-dollar operation with around 10 sales offices nationwide.”

These experiences, coupled with the learned skill of tackling fear, got Ruffin far. “Fear no man, only God.” While simple enough in theory, Ruffin knows how hard this is to maintain in practice. “One of the biggest obstacles I’ve had to overcome was my ability to grow my mindset… I don’t lose. If I am defeated there will be another fight.” Ruffin’s fight for his own future has created continual opportunities for his business and for himself. “I am working on a 17-condo development in East Dallas… A few years ago, I was approached by Lifetime Tv to star in Marrying Millions Season 2. Where me and my girlfriend air.”While all of this success looks neat and chronological, Ruffin recounts how his impatience to succeed led him to understanding one of the hardest lessons in his life.

“Things don’t happen when you want them to happen, things happen when they’re supposed to happen. ”Patience is how Ruffin was able to seize his first opportunity, a direct marketing company that grossed six figures with 10 sales offices nationwide. But now that Ruffin’s patience has paid off, he has plans to expand. “I am working on a 17-condo development in East Dallas.”

