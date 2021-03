How bad weather stopped Sanwo-Olu, Solomon, Abiru, others from12th Tinubu Colloquium

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

South-West Governors, led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State among other personalities, were on Monday, prevented from physically attending the 12th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium to mark the 69 birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, due to inclement weather.

He and his colleagues from Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi), Osun (Gboyega Oyetola), Ogun (Dapo Abiodun) and other eminent personalities – Senators Kashim Shettima, Tokunbo Abiru, Olamilekan Solomon and Bamidele Opeyemi, among others, could not travel by air to Kano for the colloquium.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on behalf of Governors and APC chieftains who could not physically attend the event.

They, however. joined the event through a virtual platform from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said the present crop of politicians and public office holders have a lot of leadership values and wisdom to draw from the wealth of experience of Tinubu.

He applauded Tinubu’s stance on true federalism, noting that the APC National Leader had remained unshaken in his commitment to peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities making up the country.

He noted that Tinubu’s emphasis on job creation for the youths and care for the aged stood him out as one of the most progressive individuals in contemporary history.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s extreme welfarist principle had become more pronounced to be ignored in showing direction and steer the country away from the current quagmire.

According to him, “I want to say how truly delighted I am with my brother Governors. We would have all wished that we were all in Kano with you but like you said during your speech, this is the reality of our time.

“This is what climate change is teaching and has taught each and every one of us but indeed we can still celebrate you and we all can still come together even in these large numbers.

“We have listened to all the great speakers today but your comments still resonate and I am sure it will resonate with all of us for a very long time.

“Very classic Asiwaju and you have explained to us in three to five minutes, what true federalism is. You reiterated to us what it means with peaceful coexistence among ourselves.

“You explained and you have shown us the importance of job creation for the youth and abilities for us to care for our aged. These are what you stand for.

“This is classic Asiwaju. We can’t but continue to thank God for your life. We can’t but continue to thank God for giving you to us at this point in time.

“My prayer and our prayers in Lagos is that God will continue to be with you, to give you good health, a sound mind and continue to lead from the front.

“Your extreme welfarism that knows no bound will continue to steady the ship. And each and every one of us will continue to draw from your wealth of experience. We wish you all the very best.”

