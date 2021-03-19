How 3 accident victims were found dead in Bauchi River three days after crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

IT was a gory sight to behold as three bodies of travellers were evacuated from Tasham Turmi River, off Bara-Gombe Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State following an accident that occurred there.

The crash, which was said to have occurred on Monday, involved a Toyota Corolla private car with number plate AG111-TRR, supposedly had three people in it: a driver and two passengers.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Bauchi Sector Command, Yusuf Abdullahi, some fishermen discovered the crash site on Monday and immediately reported to FRSC Bara Command for immediate action.

The sector commander said on receiving the report that men of the command were immediately mobilised to the scene for rescue operation, but noted that all three occupants of the car being males, were found dead by the time the car was pulled out of the river.

He said: “There was a fatal crash on March 12, 2021, at Tasham Turmi along Bara-Gombe road involving a Toyota Corolla private car with Number Plate: AG111-TRR. The driver of the vehicle who had two other people is suspected to have lost control and crashed into a river which is three kilometres from Bara-Gombe Road.

“Some fishermen discovered the vehicle on Monday and reported by 11.50am at the Bara Unit Command. Our men responded immediately and pulled the car out. The three occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe by the men of the Nigeria Police Force in Bara where a medical doctor confirmed all of them dead.”

Although residents have mulled the possibility that there might be other victims of the crash still trapped under water, Arewa Voice could not independently confirm whether there were other passengers in the car at the time of the crash as police say investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause and full extent of the unfortunate crash.

Vanguard News Nigeria

