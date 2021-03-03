Vanguard Logo

Herdsmen kill traveller, abduct others in Osun

Herdsmen

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen were reported to have killed a traveller and abducted others.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Ajebamidele village along Osogbo-Ibokun road around 7:30pm.

A villager, Rufu Adekunle told Vanguard that the gun-wielding herdsmen blocked the road and stopped vehicles travelling along the route with a view to kidnap them.

However, a bus driver who was trying to manoeuver his way in a bid to avoid the kidnappers drew their ire as they began to shoot at the vehicle, killing an Hausa traveller in the car.

Meanwhile, Osun Amotekun field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu while confirming the incident said operatives of the corp were in the bush since last night searching for the kidnappers and their victims.

