… Security couldn’t do anything – Town Union President

…they gave us corpses as gift – Community leader

By Peter Okutu

THE attack carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday night in four communities of Egedege, Umuhuali, Obegu and Amezu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has saddened the hearts of many.

Vanguard gathered that apart from the case of killings that was reported on Monday evening, a survivor alleged that the herdsmen while fleeing the affected Communities abducted some of their females.

In a chat with Newsmen, at Ishielu Local Government Area of the State, one of the Survivors, Comrade Okey Emmanuel alleged that the herdsmen had abducted some women who were returning from the Market on the day of the incident as they fled the affected Communities.

“What happened here is a dark cloud that has befallen these communities. We talking about the dead. An Anambra man also lost his life. Before now, he buried his son. From the counting I made, it was up to 16 as some are still in the bush.

“The number of corpses we cannot tell. The herdsmen had ulterior motive. Their Coordinator, I remember when they were leaving our community before now, his name is Rashidi. He said, he will make the Community shed tears and I believe this is the tears. We are talking about the dead but there are some females who were coming back from the market and we don’t know their whereabouts now.

“That means they must have taken them away. I urge the LGA Chairman and Government to handle this matter squarely. What they did is not an attack but an impression. The youths are not happy, because they were the ones destroying crops and we sanctioned them. But now they came back; are they rating cows more than human beings?”

In his reaction, Mr. Ikechukwu Onwa, the Town Union President of Nkalaha community expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“I feel so bad that the security people couldn’t do anything and that was why they came to my place and burnt my car and killed our people. They killed up to 18 of us. We feel very sad.”

Also, Joseph Chibo, the Town Union President of Nkalagu autonomous Community

“What happened in our lives knows no bound negatively; the people of Igbesa are saddened by this development.

“It is a very bad situation for our people. Enugu State is equally affected. Despite all the efforts of the Governor for us to live peacefully with these people, we are saddened by this development. It a big shock and we can’t think right.

“We can’t even think right. How do we know that stranger who left our place, suddenly came back and the next thing we are hearing is massacre. How will I know what caused it? We have been leaving peacefully with these people only to wake with these corpses as a gift. Personally, when I counted as I couldn’t hold my emotion again, I counted 16 in number. ”

The scene where the incident occurred is now a shadow of itself as corpses were seen being evacuated in a truck. Vanguard gathered that some corpses were already decomposing due to abandonment.

The affected Communities share boundary with Enugu State as security personnel including the Police and Army were deployed to maintain peace and order in the Area

Vanguard News Nigeria

