Herbalist, bricklayer arrested over killing of housewife for ritual

By James Ogunnaike

A 29 years old herbalist Baoku Gbuyi and a 27 years old Bricklayer Olamide Odulaja have been arrested by detectives of Ogun State Police command, for allegedly killing a housewife, Modupeola Folorunsho and her 4 years old son, Peter Folorunsho for money ritual.

The arrest of the suspects, according to a statement by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a report received at Ijebu Igbo division from the victim’s husband.

Oyeyemi said, Folorunso reported on 14th of February 2021, that his wife and his son went out since the previous day and were yet to return, and that efforts to locate her and the little boy didn’t yield any positive result.

He added that “upon the report, a case of missing person was incidented, and the DPO Ijebu Igbo Division, SP Kazeem Solotan detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the woman and her son”.

“The detectives embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to the arrest of Olamide Odulaja at Ibadan”.

“On interrogation, Olamide confessed that he and one herbalist abducted the victim and her son on the 13th of February 2021, and that the victim and her son were killed for money ritual at the house of the said herbalist”.

“He stated further that, it was the herbalist who burnt the woman’s head which he used for him”.

“Upon his confession, detectives went after the herbalist who resides at Araromi street Japara Ijebu Igbo”.

Oyeyemi added, “on getting to his resident, it was discovered that the herbalist has taken to flight having heard about the arrest of Olamide”.

“Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on look out for the fleeing suspect. He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested by the DPO Awa Ijebu with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes”.

“On interrogation, the herbalist confessed that it was Olamide Odulaja who approached him for money ritual following which he asked him to bring a human head as one of the material to be used”.

“He stated further that they both conspired to abduct the woman and her son and slaughter them for that purpose”.

“He confessed further that he burnt the woman’s head with some other herb which he gave to Olamide to use. When asked about the little boy, he said that his head and remains was dumped inside a pit latrine”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended his men for their display of investigative intelligence has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP who described the incident as the height of man’s inhumanity to man, warned those who are out looking for money ritual to desist as only hardwork backed with prayer can lead to success.

