HELP: Victor Ani-Laju launches talent hunt

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to engage the youths and ensure they contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development in the country, Nigerian entrepreneur Victor Ani-Laju has launched a ‘HELP’ project to empower new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria.

The founder of e-pay, an electronic payment solutions provider and convener of Make Nigeria Great, Ani-Laju has identified youth entertainment as a major solution to the high rate of unemployment.

Speaking during the unveiling recently, Ani-Laju who has his eyes on the 2023 presidential race, stated that Nigerian youths need support and under his platform – HELP, an acronym for Healthcare Housing, Human right, Education, Employment, Economy, Labour Living wage, Leadership, Power, Productivity and Peace, he will train youths in skill acquisition, with emphasis on entertainment.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment, poor healthcare system, corruption, lack of infrastructure, low education standard and slow economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

Therefore, Ani-Laju has set up a platform to empower the youths and identify new talents in the areas of entertainment and education to drive economic growth in the country. His words: “Our youths need to be repositioned and helped to release their ample potential. To this end, I am glad to announce that in the area of entertainment, we shall be producing six blockbuster movies with local content-based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living abroad.”

Auditions for the new talents will commence in May 2021 in different cities nationwide. “We are calling on talented people, scriptwriters, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, make-up artist, models, songwriters, musicians, entertainers, sportsmen and women, artisans to send in their entry via our website from May 14, 2021,” Ani- Laju said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

