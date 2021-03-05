Heatwave: Physician urges Anambra residents on regular water intake

Kindly Share This Story:

A public health physician, Dr Olisaeloka Lotenna, has advised residents to drink lots of water and ensure adequate ventilation at home to mitigate the intensity of the prevailing heatwave in the state.

Lotenna, who works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Awka.

He described heatwave as a period of excessive hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity and serious public health implications.

“It is that season again when everywhere is very hot and uncomfortable. It’s also the time we should realise that extreme heat can be harmful to our body physiology.

“Not taking enough water will leave one dehydrated and can affect one’s kidneys in the long run. Therefore, it is advisable to drink at least four litres of water per day.

“Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes. Avoid dark, heavy, tight-fitting outfits. They will make you feel uncomfortable and sweat more.

“Also, avoid doing very strenuous activities under the sun for too long to prevent over-sweating, tiredness, dehydration and other medical emergencies such as heat stroke, heat syncope and heat exhaustion,” he said.

Lotenna also advised residents to consider using sunscreen products, especially for light skinned persons, as the ultraviolet light of the sun could cause skin cancer.

“Do not stand too long in the sun and when you need to be outside for a long time, use an umbrella or seek a shade nearby.

“Also stay in a well-ventilated or air-conditioned space. Do not lock yourself up in a room that is hot. When you are indoor, leave your windows open.

“My advice is once you feel any discomfort from the heat, take frequent showers and sleep well or take naps.

”This helps your body adjusts it’s thermoregulatory mechanism that is responsible for preventing you from overheating,” Lotenna added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

