Happening: Dikwa, Gajiram in Borno under Boko Haram attack

By Ndahi Marama— Maiduguri

Suspected armed members of Boko Haram sect, according to sources, are attacking Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State after withdrawing at about 12 noon on Tuesday; they had captured the town on Monday evening.

This is even as Gajiram, the headquarter of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state, has also been invaded, sources have said.

Reliable security reports indicated that “Unconfirmed information revealed that Gajiram is under attack by Boko Haram terrorists, furthermore, it is also reported that Dikwa is being attacked again.”

Details later.

Vanguard News Nigeria

