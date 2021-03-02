Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Happening: Dikwa, Gajiram in Borno under Boko Haram attack

On 7:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama— Maiduguri

Suspected armed members of Boko Haram sect, according to sources, are attacking Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State after withdrawing at about 12 noon on Tuesday; they had captured the town on Monday evening.

This is even as Gajiram, the headquarter of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state, has also been invaded, sources have said.

Reliable security reports indicated that “Unconfirmed information revealed that Gajiram is under attack by Boko Haram terrorists, furthermore, it is also reported that Dikwa is being attacked again.”

Details later.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!