Gunmen kill Catholic priest, 3 parishioners in Benue

By Peter Duru

The Priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Tuwar village, Agu Centre in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Ngugban, and three parishioners were reportedly killed, yesterday, by armed men suspected to be loyalists of the late militia leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana.

A source in the community, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said Father Ngugban was sitting outside the church at about 7:30 am after the morning mass when the assailants invaded the church demanding the whereabouts of the Priest in charge of the parish and he refused them access to the Parish Priest.

According to the source, the failure of Father Ngugban to disclose the whereabouts of the Parish Priest infuriated the assailants who shot and killed him on the spot.

Confirming the development in a text message, Chairman of the LGA, Mr Alfred Atera, said: “On March 30, 2021, at about 7 am-8 am, unknown gunmen came and burnt a village called Agu Centre in Mbatyula/Mberev Council Ward in Katsina-Ala and killed Rev. Fr. Ngugban and three others named Mfave Tumqachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo and Orlukaa Ulu.”

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the killing of Father Ngugban, said his corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital, Katsina-Ala.

The PPRO said: “A joint operation of police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

