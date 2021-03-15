Gunmen kidnap two female students in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night kidnapped two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred at about 9 pm on Sunday, when the suspected bandits stormed Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, shooting sporadically.

Residents, who spoke with Vanguard under the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen, captured and abducted the two students who were said to be returning home at the time.

The abducted female students have been identified as Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious (300 level Forestry and Wildlife Management) and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola (300 level, Agricultural Economics).

It was further gathered that the suspected bandits targeted a female call card voucher bulk dealer living in the area.

But due to their failure to break through the gate to her house, which they had attacked, they resorted to abducting the two female varsity students, who were returning from an outing.

“Being unable to gain access, they started shooting sporadically to create fear, and it was at this point Seun and Tosin were returning home, which is the same house the calling card dealer lives near Igbole Aibo Community Primary School, Aibo Quarter, Ayetoro, Ogun State,” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit, of the institution, Mr Niyi Oduwole, described it as unfortunate.

Oduwole said that the university management is on top of the situation in ensuring the safe return of the abductees.

He said,” the incident is most unfortunate. The university is beefing up security around all our campuses and hostels.

“We sympathise with parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation.”

Efforts made to confirm the incident from the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi was not successful as calls made to his mobile phone were not picked.

