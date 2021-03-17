Gunmen attack Emir of Birnin Gwari’s convoy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, was attacked by armed bandits on Tuesday evening.

The emir was, however, not in the convoy during the attack but his driver was narrowly escaped.

The incident happened along the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

According to Umar Jibril, the emir’s driver, “the bandits appeared in front of our vehicles with guns and threw tree branches on the road to stop us.

“We did not stop, they targeted me, since I was driving but as Allah will have it, the bullet missed my head,” he said.

“I had minor injuries from the shattered glasses. No one was injured,” he said.

