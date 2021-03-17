Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gunmen attack Emir of Birnin Gwari’s convoy

On 1:32 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

***driver narrowly escaped

Gunmen attack Emir of Birnin Gwari's convoy
Bandits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, was attacked by armed bandits on Tuesday evening.

The emir was, however, not in the convoy during the attack but his driver was narrowly escaped.

The incident happened along the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

According to Umar Jibril, the emir’s driver, “the bandits appeared in front of our vehicles with guns and threw tree branches on the road to stop us.

ALSO READ: Special Interview: Doyin Okupe speaks on 2023 ambition with VanguardLive (Video)

“We did not stop, they targeted me, since I was driving but as Allah will have it, the bullet missed my head,” he said.

“I had minor injuries from the shattered glasses. No one was injured,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!