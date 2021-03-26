Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una – Calabar

An All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Cross River State, Mr Dominic Aqua Edem, was abducted by gunmen for the second time on Thursday evening.

Mr Edem, a lawyer, was a two-term member of the Cross River State House of Assembly for Bakassi State Constituency and member representing Cross River on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. He was abducted in his farm.

“Yes, he was kidnapped in his village at Ifiang, in Bakassi when he went to inspect his farm.

“Following the rainfall of Tuesday, he went to inspect crops in his farm when he was abducted”. Mr Obun Ekanem, his aide told Vanguard.

He said the hoodlums are yet to make contact with his family.

He was kidnapped in 2015 when he contested for the House of Representatives post for Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South federal constituency and released after a ransom was paid.

DSP Irene Ugbo, Cross River Police Command spokesman did not pick calls to her GSM number.

Vanguard News Nigeria

