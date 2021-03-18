Guber pension Bill: Group commends Enugu Assembly for stepping down bill

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges lawmakers to treat water sector bill as first priority

By Chinedu Adonu

A Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, South Sahara Social Development Organization, SSSDO, has commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for stepping down the bill seeking life pension of past governors, deputies and their spouses.

Recall that Enugu Assembly on Tuesday stepped down the bill which had passed first reading following the yearnings and agitations of the masses against the bill.

The group who also urged the lawmakers to treat Water Sector Bill as a priority and pass into law within the next three month, expressed worry that seemingly no further action has been taken in water bill since after the first reading in spite of state governor declaring a state of emergency in Enugu Water and Sanitation Hygiene, WASH, in 2020.

The Executive Director of SSSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu made this call in a statement to appreciate Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Edward Ubosi for listening to the yearning of the masses and discussing with the peaceful protesters who came to Assembly complex requesting the termination of the Bill on 16th of March, 2021.

Hear him, “We would like to thank the Enugu State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, for meeting with the peaceful protesters who came to the House to demand the termination of the Gubernatorial Life Pensions Bill on the 16th of March, 2021. The concerns of the public were duly addressed, and the process for deliberations on the Bill was explained to the youths as part of an ongoing process which would still factor in their opinions.

“We are especially happy that the Bill has been stepped down pending further adjustments, and appreciate the Speaker’s assurances that the state House of Assembly would not pass laws that would be detrimental to the public well-being.

“Equally we appreciate the willingness of the House to collaborate with citizens on the legislative process. We would welcome such cooperation on the issue of water scarcity within Enugu State, and we appeal that the Water Sector Bill pending at the House receive special attention from the representatives for passage as soon as possible.

“The Water Sector Bill is key in providing long-term solutions to water issues in the state, and though it has passed first reading on the floor of the House, it is worrisome that seemingly no further action has been taken despite the state governor declaring a state of emergency in the Enugu WASH sector in 2020.

“Therefore, we implore the Honourable members to treat the Water Sector Bill as a matter of first priority, for possible passage into law within three months. The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated, and it would afford us all the opportunity to congratulate and appreciate our legislators for their tireless service to Enugu State.

“We look forward to inclusive dialogues and collaboration on the two Bills, and reiterate the words of the Speaker in encouraging the people and youths of Enugu to participate fully in the process”, The statement reads.

