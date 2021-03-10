Growing insecurity scaring away investors — NCRIB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, has decried the spate of kidnappings and other forms of violent crimes in the country, lamenting that the development is scaring investors away from the country.

President of the Council, Bola Onigbogi said this at the February edition of Members Evening sponsored by African Alliance Plc in Lagos.

Onigbogi said: “Since there is a correlation between insurance and economic growth, it is most auspicious for the NCRIB to join its voices to call on the government to put in more efforts to combat security challenges in the country.

“There is hardly a day that passes by without reported cases of kidnapping, killing, terrorism and other criminal cases that is fast making our country dreadful to live in,” said Onigbogi.

“This has reached a preposterous dimension and is adversely affecting the pace of economic growth as genuine foreign investors are scared of putting their money into the economy.

“We are using this medium to call on the Federal Government to overhaul its security apparatus while at the same time enhancing collaboration with governments and institutions both within and outside the country to put an end to this menace.

“It is expedient to eulogize the Federal Government on its decision to change all the service chiefs, we enjoin the newly appointed service chiefs to brace up to the challenge and ensure the challenge of insecurity is tackled head-on. We also like to reiterate that the role of education and prompt information in tackling insecurity cannot be undermined.” the NCRIB president noted.

She advocated for the repositioning of the National Orientation Agency, NOA to conscientize Nigerians continually on the need for them to be their brothers’ keepers by breaking down belief systems, be they religious or cultural, militating against peaceful coexistence and sanctity of human lives.

Also, the Council implored government to join the league of developed countries of the world who have resorted to using Information Communications Technology, ICT to combat crime, adding: “It is not out of place for the federal, state and local governments to deploy CCTV in all towns and cities in the country. This device would assist the law enforcement agencies to keep better tab on criminal activities throughout the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

