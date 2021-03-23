Group throws weight behind Amnesty Coordinator, calls for more support

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of First and Second phase presidential amnesty programme beneficiaries has fully thrown its weight behind the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd)

In a statement signed by its President Amb Joseph Awolowo Perekeme (JP), and Secretary-General, Barrister Churchill Okoba Egain, the group described the Presidential Amnesty Programme as having “played the most important role in maintaining peace in the creeks, rivers and lands of the Niger Delta Region”. Calling on all beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme, to support the efforts of Col Dikio in achieving the objectives of the Amnesty Programme.

The group also called for an end to what it described as “baseless petitions” against the Interim Administrator, Col Milland Dikio. It claimed the petitions lacked merit and legal standing, urging the federal government and well-meaning Niger Deltans to ignore their petitions

Excerpts from the statement read: “it is without doubt, that PAP among others like it kind have played the most important role in maintaining peace in the creeks, rivers and lands of the Niger Delta Region”. We have more biting issues, abnormal policies alien to the blueprint of the programme confronting the Presidential Amnesty Programme orchestrated by the cabals of federal government Villa that the (I.A) Col. Dikio has to battle with that demand the collective support of the entire beneficiaries both Generals and their commanders of First, Second, and Third Phase of the programme to enable him to achieve the goals we all so desired of the programme, rather than battling with baseless petitions from some unscrupulous self-acclaimed generals looking for inclusiveness in the Third Phase of the programme.”

It called on the executives of the Third Phase Generals to call to order unrecognised elements within the third phase from making threats, saying such actions do not bode well for the inhabitants of the Niger Delta. It sad: “The group calls on the executive of the Third Phase generals Chaired by “General Julius” and their reputable secretary “ Hon. Tams Odogu” to swiftly call those undocumented, self-acclaimed generals claiming to be members of the Third Phase to put an end to their incessant threats that their actions do not in any way augur well or reflect the interest of Niger Deltans.”

The group went on to task President Buhari to treat the amnesty programme as a primary national priority, saying ” We also make a plea to the Buhari led administration to stop further treating the Presidential Amnesty Programme as ancillary national matters and prioritize the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme as a primary national agenda.”

