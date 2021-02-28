Group scores NEDC high on good governance index, accountability

Kindly Share This Story:

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has been rated high for entrenching transparency, good governance and accountability in its operations.

The National Accountability Watch Group (NAWG) said it came to this conclusion after a strategic assessment of NEDC’s operations.

In an interim report signed by its Executive Director, Dr Okpe Joseph Okpe, on Monday, the group lauded managing director, Mohammed Alkali for ensuring that the commission fulfils its madate to Nigerians.

Among others, the NAWG noted that under Alkali, the agency has achieved quality leadership, impacted the economy, formulated and implemented programmes and focused on relevant interventions.

Established in 2019, the commission was given the task of assessing, coordinating, harmonizing, reporting as well as implementing all intervention programmes in the North-East region.

And according to the group, the Alkali-led agency has so far exceeded its mandate, ensuring that the reconstruction and development of the economy of the region remains a top priority.

The NAWG further applauded the management of the NEDC for displaying unalloyed commitment towards fulfilling the mandate of the NEDC in ways too numerous.

The National Accountability Watch Group, however, urged all relevant stakeholders to extend support to the NEDC in critical areas of intervention.

