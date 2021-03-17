Group protest alleged lopsided recruitment in PEF

Kindly Share This Story:

Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board) in Abuja demanding the resignation of its Executive Director, Ahmed Bobboi, over alleged lopsided recruitment.

The protesters, numbering over 500, promised to take their peaceful rally to the presidential villa if their demand is not met.

Bobboi was appointed head of the agency, saddled with reimbursing petroleum marketing companies for loss suffered solely and exclusively, as a result of the sale of petroleum products at government-approved prices in 2016.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the coalition’s president, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, faulted the recruitment exercise conducted in 2020, stating that of the 200 persons hired; only 17 persons were from the oil-producing states.

According to Ikpa, this shows the insensitivity of the Executive Secretary who he says is not in tune with the peculiarities of the time that requires creating a level playing ground for all Nigerians to actualize dreams.

Describing the action as “despicable”, Comrade Ikpa noted that such is capable of setting the country on a dangerous path of disintegration.

While calling on the ES to reverse the recruitment or resign from office, Ikpa said otherwise would see the protesters continue their peaceful rally and extend it to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Presidential Villa.

The group further vowed to take all necessary legal actions to protect the Nigerian masses and the laws of the land.

