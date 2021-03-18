Gridlock: Apapa LG urges FG to complete rail project

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Owolabi Adele, the Executive Chairman, Apapa Local Government Council, has appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action toward the completion of the ongoing rail line for proper haulage system.

Adele made the appeal during the second quarterly Stakeholders’ Meeting on Peace, Traffic and Security Trust Fund organised by the local government on Thursday in Lagos.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on the standard gauge rail projects for effective movement of containers out of the port without traffic challenges.

READ ALSO: Oniru of Iru Land sues for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

“The development will improve the means of transporting the containers from the sea port in bulk instead of using articulated vehicles which poses more challenges on our roads,” he said

According to him, the locomotive engine can transport more than 50 containers at once, which will bring relief to the road and to the transport sector.

Adele added that when the project is completed, it would reduce the returning time of the containers through the newly introduced call-up system.

Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, the Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who is the guest speaker said that the lingering traffic challenges would be curbed very soon.

Fayinka, who was represented by Mr Sola Giwa, a director in the state Transport Ministry, said that Apapa community was not forgotten as the governor had promised that the traffic would be reduced to the barest minimum soon.

He noted that the newly introduced call-up system would bring succour to the traffic challenges in the area.

“We are sure that the traffic in Apapa will be a thing of the past because we deliberate on it on daily basis and we have started seeing the improvement.

“The state government is working everyday to make the traffic better,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Caroline Ebunola, the Deputy Controller of Customs, said the personnel had been partnering other agencies to ensure a free flow of traffic within Apapa Local Government.

“Apapa Local Government happens to be one of the councils blessed with ports and we perform other functions of controlling traffic apart from our major duty of collecting duties.

“Security and traffic in Apapa are critical with lots of congestions as the country’s port is not at par with other developed countries, as the traffic affects the ports business,” she said.

According to her, we need to come together as one to ensure adequate security within the local government.

“If we stop extortions at all levels and do the needful, the area will be free from traffic and we will meet up with international best practice,” Ebunola said.

Kindly Share This Story: