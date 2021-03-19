Grassroots squash devt remains our focus, says Falase

Kindly Share This Story:

Tomi Falase, Chairman of Lagos State Squash Association, has said the association’s board is focused on the development of squash at the grassroots.

Falase restated his commitment while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, shortly after the newly-reconstituted boards of Lagos State sports associations were inaugurated.

“Our focus still remains the grassroots, it is important that we don’t lose our focus even in the face of the global pandemic that grounded a lot of activities.

“I sincerely believe that there is so much to be achieved if we get it right building squash from the grassroots, the Lagos State Sport’s Commission shares the same vision, so Lagos State is on track.

“We want to develop world-class players that can give a good account of themselves anywhere in the world, we want players who will be dedicated to their education and squash,’’ the chairman said.

NAN reports that Falase was recently reappointed at the expiration of his tenure.

Falase told NAN that although the former board was unable to achieve much due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was however optimistic about the future.

“Now that there is a vaccine, I believe gradually, we will begin to get our lives back. We didn’t know how to manage the pandemic which disrupted our programme, but with the vaccine, I believe we will achieve greater feats,’’ he said. (NAN)

