Grammy award nominee, Che Elliott, who is not new to the big Grammy stage, has thrown more light on the pedestal the much coveted award nomination puts one as an artiste.

In a chat, he said, “You’re automatically a winner once you have been nominated; the nomination is like winning itself, so it’s keeps your on your toes. For me, I’m not new to great sounds and big records. I grew up in a space with a legend, Maxi Priests, who is my father. So, with that, you can only make great music no matter the genre your doing.

Che Elliott was born in New York and raised in New Jersey. This Trap & b artiste, singer, producer and recent college graduate, Che, has drawn comparisons to artists such as Bryson Tiller and Torey Lanez. Still, it’s his playful melodies and metaphorical ability that makes him unique.

No stranger to featured appearances, his vocals have been featured on songs with Freddie Gibbs and Bounty Killer, and he has lent his writing skills to big names such as Pitbull and Bruce Springsteen with a host of collaborative projects yet to be released.

