Gov Ortom’s attack: Military deploy troops to Tyo-Mu forests

…five empty shells of bullets recovered from scene

….no arrests made so far

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The joint military security outfit in Benue state, Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS has deployed troops to Tyo-Mu community to intensify patrol and surveillance of the general area where Governor Samuel Ortom was last Saturday attack by suspected armed herdsmen.

Commander of the operation, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini who made this known while conducting newsmen round the scene of the attack which is a massive farmland at the bank of River Benue and about two kilometers from the Makurdi-Gboko road, said his troops had taken over the forest where the armed men disappeared into.

Gen. Yekini who was accompanied by the Security Adviser to the Governor, retired Col. Paul Hemba noted that his troops had immediately moved in to patrol, comb and clear the area.

He noted that the patrol would help check the activities of the militia herdsmen and other criminal elements emerging from the forest across River Benue to unleash mayhem on the people.

Gen. Yekini said, “We are here to show you that the general area is clear of any bandits. The incident was quite unfortunate. When we were alerted we immediately combed the area. We should not be judged by this singular assignment. We have accepted it was a security breach and we will take action.”

He disclosed that in the course of its patrol the troops discovered a makeshift camp of the armed herders which it destroyed and set ablaze.

On his part, the Security Adviser who disclosed that five empty shells of bullets were recovered from the scene of the attack said no arrests had been made but noted that three persons who reside in the area were only invited for questioning after which they were allowed to go home.

Hemba who commended the swift response of troops of OPWS to the area said as soon as they were alerted, they moved in to comb the area but that the armed bandits ran away by the time the troops arrived.

“We are at the sight of the unfortunate incidence of the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom. He came into his farm and while touring the farm, he went to a small market and on his way back the gunmen who were hiding in the bushes opened fire on him.

“We quickly alerted the OPWS and they immediately responded and gave them a hot chase and they have been combing the bushes since then. We commend OPWS for their prompt response.

“The troops combed the bushes and found some makeshift hideouts and burnt them. We could not make any arrest because the bandits ran away as soon as the troops arrived,” Hemba said.

