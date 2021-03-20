Gov Emmanuel demands collaboration among S’South States

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has demanded strengthened collaboration among the states of the South South geo-political zone in order to move the individual States and region forward.

Emmanuel made the demand on Saturday at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while addressing Bayelsa State Cabinet members at the end of their three-day retreat.

READ ALSO APC boycotting Rivers LG poll to avoid further embarrassment — Wike

He described the choice of Akwa Ibom State for the retreat by his colleague, governor

Douye Diri as laudable and further demonstration of the closeness he has always shared with Bayelsa state governors, and demanded that that cordial relationship between both states should be sustained.

He charged the cabinet members of the State to work always together and harmoniously with their governor in order to impact positively on Bayelsa State.

His words, “Your governor, Senator Diri is somebody I love so well. Even his predecessor and I worked closely. As laeders we must always work closely in order to impact positively on our people. If we can collaborate, we have a lot to offer each other as states and our region.

“Leadership is not easy. At times when we talk about leadership, we only look at the governors in Nigeria. But everybody inside this room is a leader. And if we all play our role as leaders we will be better off. “As commissioners, your loyalty starts with what you deliver in your respective ministries. For a governor to succeed, members of his cabinet tmust play very crucial part. Your relationship with the governor should not be defined by money”

Governor Emmanuel stressed that the loyalty and love leaders have for their states motivates them to put the interest of the people above any personal considerations.

In his brief remarks, Governor Douye Diri thanked his colleague for the warm reception accorded him and the cabinet members, throughout the retreat, and assured that his administration would continue to collaborate and strengthen the cordial relationship between both state.

“I want to appreciate and thank you on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State for your hospitality and the warm reception. We believe that this cordial relationship between your state and ours will continue to grow.

“We know that as a people with shared problems and challenges, we have a lot in common that we can pursue as a group,” governor Diri said.

Kindly Share This Story: