Godwin Maduka: PDP surest candidate for Anambra governorship

Dr. Godwin Maduka has emerged a political colossus whose entrance into the Anambra state governorship race, has indeed reshaped the configuration of the governorship contest in the state scheduled to hold in November.

Maduka has indeed towered above other contenders for the plum job having outlined, not just a blueprint to reposition Anambra State when elected as Governor, but a workable and implementable programme of action, devoid of unrealistic theories bandied about by some contestants.

As he officially joins the race with the picking of the nomination form few days ago announce on the platform of the PDP. Okosisi Orumba will be raising the bar in the contest, as he begins the journey to Government House, Awka, amidst overwhelming support and endorsement for his aspiration by majority of Ndi Anambra.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State on it’s part, has indeed shown undiluted commitment to rescue the people of Anambra State from the bad governance, foisted on them by a clueless APGA government.

There is no doubt that the APGA Administration and co have set backwards, the clock of progress and development of the people of Anambra State.

For the PDP to realize the task of not just cruising to Government House, Awka, but adjust the clock to tick towards the prosperity of the people that will change the State for good, the party has the onerous task to field a candidate acceptable to all segments of Anambra people, to enable it win the governorship election.

More importantly, it has the task to field a candidate who is in sync with the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State.That candidate is undoubtedly, Dr. Godwin Maduka.

Analysts contend that of the multitude of aspirants seeking to fly the flag of the PDP in the Anambra state governorship election, only Dr. Godwim Maduka, seems to posses the midas touch and charisma, twin attributes, which has made him connect seamlessly with the people who have already reposed confidence in his ability to take Anambra State to the next level.

From health, education, commerce, infrastructure, these key sectors of the Anambra State economy, has in the past 20 years been plagued by rot and decadence. This can be attributed to the fact, that the state was plagued by non responsive administrations, which did not live up to the expectations of the people because they never in the first place, understood the problems plaguing the people of the State.

As Maduka officially declares his guber election on the platform of the PDP, it can be said the PDP in the State, do have in it’s kitty, a sellable and winnable governorship candidate who can assure and guarantee the party’s victory in the governorship election.

As Maduka said “We need a reawakening, a renaissance, a call to self reinvent. We need big ideas. We need critical thinking on governance beyond payment of salaries and road construction”

This is the time to change the face of Anambra State and the messiah in the person of Maduka has just arrived.

